99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

E-paper highlights: April 27-May 2, 2023, e-edition headlines

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

Epaper highlights April 27-May 2, 2023.png
Read the e-paper every day at www.pineandlakes.com.
Screenshot / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

Read more local area news

For those who haven’t yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, April 27

  • Republicans pass debt ceiling hike as U.S. creeps toward financial calamity.
  • Timberwolves player cited for third-degree assault after tossing a chair.
  • Vikings have many needs, few draft picks.

Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Television personality Jerry Springer dies at age 79.
  • Democrats, Republicans dig in on debt-ceiling standoff after House action.
  • Alabama quarterback Bryce Young goes first overall in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.
  • Vikings take USC receiver Jordan Addison with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft.

Saturday, April 29

  • Women senators cross party lines to block South Carolina abortion ban.
  • Sudan war rages despite truce pledges.
  • Wild bow out of playoffs with 4-1 loss to Dallas Stars.
  • Vikings select USC cornerback with final pick in third round of the NFL Draft.

Sunday, April 30

  • Viking nab pair of LSU defenders.
  • Vikings use 5th-round pick on backup quarterback.
  • Fighting rages in Khartoum, Sudan.  

Monday, May 1

  • Pope calls for peace, says Vatican is involved in a secret Ukraine peace mission.
  • Manhunt continues for Texas shooter; FBI says they have “zero leads” in search for man accused in killing of 5.
  • Five questions the Wild must answer, including: Will Matt Dumba return? Are coaching changes needed?

Tuesday, May 2

  • Treasury sounds warning; President Biden calls for meeting as U.S. to run short of cash June 1.
  • “Eco-friendly” King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation.
  • Highway pileup in Illinois dust storm causes multiple fatalities, at least 30 injuries.
  • Gardening: The basics of perennial gardening.

Wednesday, May 3

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PL-BLOTTER-DEER.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 3, 2023
May 06, 2023 05:57 AM
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Scores from April 25 and 27, 2023, listed
May 06, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: Should we be concerned about water quality? Part 2 of 3
May 05, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050323.CrosslakeRoadProject.042723.JPG
Local
Roundabouts and detours - oh my!
May 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
0315pequot-police.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes police officer resigns, leaving two openings
May 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Wyndham Hotel rendering 1 2023.png
Local
70-room Wyndham Hotel may be built in Pequot Lakes
May 05, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: May 3, 2023
May 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler