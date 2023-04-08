E-paper highlights: March 30-April 4, 2023

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Read more local area news





Thursday, March 30

White House decries Republican inaction on guns in wake of deadly shooting in Tennessee.

Migrants trapped during fire at a detention center in Mexico.

Rocco Baldelli is more confident, comfortable as he enters fifth season with the Twins.

Friday, March 31

Wolves' gripes with officiating continue.

Former President Trump indicted.

Russia arrests U.S. reporter on spy charges.

Saturday, April 1

Tornado pummels Arkansas capital.

DOJ sues Norfolk Southern over derailment.

Reid out indefinitely with broken wrist.

Sunday, April 2

Byron Buxton scores both runs in Twins' win over Royals.

Hong Kong rejects U.S. report criticizing crackdown on freedoms.

Death toll nears 20 as storm takes aim at eastern U.S.

Monday, April 3

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, to run for president in 2024.

Wolves blow it against Blazers.

1M barrel oil production cut.

Tuesday, April 4

President Biden visits Minnesota.

Survivor: Migrants cried for help but nobody came.

Ukraine mocks Russian claim.

Wednesday, April 5