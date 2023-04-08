50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

E-paper highlights: March 30-April 4, 2023

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week

epaper highlights.png
Epaper highlights for the April 5, 2023 Pineandlakes Echo Journal.
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Thursday, March 30

  • White House decries Republican inaction on guns in wake of deadly shooting in Tennessee.
  • Migrants trapped during fire at a detention center in Mexico.
  • Rocco Baldelli is more confident, comfortable as he enters fifth season with the Twins.

Friday, March 31

  • Wolves' gripes with officiating continue.
  • Former President Trump indicted.
  • Russia arrests U.S. reporter on spy charges.

Saturday, April 1

  • Tornado pummels Arkansas capital.
  • DOJ sues Norfolk Southern over derailment.
  • Reid out indefinitely with broken wrist.

Sunday, April 2

  • Byron Buxton scores both runs in Twins' win over Royals.
  • Hong Kong rejects U.S. report criticizing crackdown on freedoms.
  • Death toll nears 20 as storm takes aim at eastern U.S.

Monday, April 3

  • Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, to run for president in 2024.
  • Wolves blow it against Blazers.
  • 1M barrel oil production cut.

Tuesday, April 4

  • President Biden visits Minnesota.
  • Survivor: Migrants cried for help but nobody came.
  • Ukraine mocks Russian claim.

Wednesday, April 5

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
