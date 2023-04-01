99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

E-paper highlights:

Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com

epaper highlights.png
Epaper Highlights for March 29.
Contributed / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Here are highlights of what was published in the Echo Journal e-papers online in the past week. Each e-paper includes pages of bonus news from around the world, including top international, national and sports news.

Subscribers, be sure to activate your online access that is free as part of your print subscription by visiting pineandlakes.com/activate.

For those who haven't yet subscribed, consider doing so by visiting pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5897 to keep up not only with local news, but so much more offered in our daily e-papers.

Thursday, March 23

  • No indictment of former President Trump on Wednesday as the grand jury investigating alleged hush-money crime takes the day off.
  • Experts say TikTok would be tough to ban in the United States.
  • Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil.

Friday, March 24

  • Flyers top Wild in Shootout.
  • Ukraine: Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam
  • TikTok in focus during US congressional hearing

Saturday, March 25

  • Lopez named as opening day starter
  • Small US banks imperiled by big office loans
  • The end of free shipping? Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

Sunday, March 26

  •  More than 2 dozen dead after tornado tears across Mississippi
  • Pope extends sexual abuse law to include lay leaders
  • Wolves returned to its big ball lineup

Monday, March 27

  • McCarthy says lawmakers to move forward with TikTok bill
  • Twins make last round of cuts: Ober, Garlick among those sent to minors
  • Second lab-grown chicken product cleared for human consumption by US regulator

Tuesday, March 28

  • Twins trade Coulombe to Orioles for cash.
  • Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best.
  • Ukraine shuts "post-apocalyptic" town to civilians.

Wednesday, March 29

  • Find this week’s Echo Journal pages, along with extra home and abroad pages of national, world and sports news.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
