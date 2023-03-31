99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Pine River history group holding beard growing contest

Winning beard will be honored on July 7.

George Angus Barclay.png
Inspired by Pine River's founder George Angus Barclay, Heritage Group North is hosting a beard growing contest concluding on July 7, 2023.
Contributed / Heritage Group North
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River's Heritage Group North is hosting a beard contest. Competitors are asked to start growing their beards now until late June, early July.

Entrants will need to go to the Pine River chamber of Commerce Information Center for a photo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-30 or July 3, 5 or 6. Photos will also be taken Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m..

Judging will take place Friday, July 7. Entrants do not need to be present to win. There will be prizes for longest, shaggiest and fullest beard. Winners will be announced during the 7 p.m. variety show at the Pine River-Backus School in commemoration of Pine River's 150th celebration.

Read more local area news

Winners are invited to ride on Heritage Group North's float in the parade at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
