Pine River history group holding beard growing contest

PINE RIVER — Pine River's Heritage Group North is hosting a beard contest. Competitors are asked to start growing their beards now until late June, early July.

Entrants will need to go to the Pine River chamber of Commerce Information Center for a photo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-30 or July 3, 5 or 6. Photos will also be taken Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m..

Judging will take place Friday, July 7. Entrants do not need to be present to win. There will be prizes for longest, shaggiest and fullest beard. Winners will be announced during the 7 p.m. variety show at the Pine River-Backus School in commemoration of Pine River's 150th celebration.

Winners are invited to ride on Heritage Group North's float in the parade at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8.