Drowned angler's body recovered from Leech Lake

WALKER — The body of an angler was recovered from Leech Lake in the area of Sucker Bay at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A man, 71, had gone fishing July 10 and by 5:49 p.m. had not returned home to his residence near Walker, a news release said.

Deputies began a search by land, boat and air shortly after. His empty boat was located on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m. July 10, but the searchers were unable to locate the man.

The search resumed the next morning with the body being located that evening.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Lakes Area Dive Team assisted with search and recovery.

The man's name was not released.