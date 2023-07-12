Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Drowned angler's body recovered from Leech Lake

Walker man had not returned home when expected

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

WALKER — The body of an angler was recovered from Leech Lake in the area of Sucker Bay at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A man, 71, had gone fishing July 10 and by 5:49 p.m. had not returned home to his residence near Walker, a news release said.

Read more local area news

Deputies began a search by land, boat and air shortly after. His empty boat was located on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m. July 10, but the searchers were unable to locate the man.

The search resumed the next morning with the body being located that evening.

Tom Burch
Columns
Sheriff's Corner: It's important for youth to take boat and water safety classes
Cass County Sheriff's Office partners with Pine River-Backus School District and others to teach classes. An upcoming class is slated July 7 in Hackensack.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Tom Burch

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Lakes Area Dive Team assisted with search and recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man's name was not released.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
LERA LYNN
Community
McKinley, Lynn to perform at Summer Music Festival in Brainerd
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Nisswa Women’s Club to meet July 20
9h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
071223-erik-lee-police-chief.jpg
Local
Crosslake police chief attends last meeting in that role
9h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
LERA LYNN
Community
McKinley, Lynn to perform at Summer Music Festival in Brainerd
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Emily Espeseth.jpeg
Local
Emily Espeseth will present at Crosslake church
10h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crow-Wing-Header.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seal coat project underway
11h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal