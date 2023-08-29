6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Driver discount classes offered in Pequot Lakes

Initial 8-hour and refresher 4-hour courses offered

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education will offer both the eight-hour initial course and the four-hour refresher course for the 55+ Driver Improvement Program.

Preregistration is required at isd186.org or call 218-568-9200.

  • Eight-hour courses: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19 and Jan. 15-16, at Pequot Lakes High School. Cost: $28.
  • Four-hour courses: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18, Dec. 13 and Jan. 17, at the Pequot Lakes Library. Cost: $24.
