Driver discount classes offered in Pequot Lakes
Initial 8-hour and refresher 4-hour courses offered
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education will offer both the eight-hour initial course and the four-hour refresher course for the 55+ Driver Improvement Program.
Preregistration is required at isd186.org or call 218-568-9200.
- Eight-hour courses: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19 and Jan. 15-16, at Pequot Lakes High School. Cost: $28.
- Four-hour courses: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18, Dec. 13 and Jan. 17, at the Pequot Lakes Library. Cost: $24.
