Dr. Seuss on the loose at Pine River-Backus Schools

Students line the halls to read with their parents, grandparents and others

Pine River-Backus Dr. Seuss 1.JPG
Willow Larson, a Pine River-Backus second-grader, reads to her mom, Stephanie Kreller, at the Dr. Seuss Read-In on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pine River-Backus School.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM
Pine River-Backus Dr. Seuss 2.JPG
Justice Martin, 7, reads with her dad, Scott Martin, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pine River-Backus School.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

PINE RIVER — There wasn't a parking spot to be had Friday, March 10, outside Pine River-Backus Schools.

Inside, the hallways bustled as students and some parents too donned tall Dr. Seuss "Cat in the Hat" hats of all different colors to celebrate the author and the school's annual Dr. Seuss Read-In.

Pine River-Backus Dr. Seuss 3.JPG
Connie and Charles Bishop read with their grandchildren, Kolbie Willette, left, a kindergartner, and Lainey Willette, first-grader, Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Pine River-Backus Elementary School library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Students and their parents, grandparents and others lined the halls and the gym to read Dr. Seuss and other books, and filled the cafeteria for cookies and lemonade with Dr. Seuss character pictures standing tall on the tables.

Pine River-Backus Dr. Seuss 4.JPG
Alecia Treague reads with her daughter, Layla Wendt, center, and her friend, Danika Clark, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pine River-Backus School. Both girls are fifth-graders, and Treague brings "The Cat in the Hat" book to the read-in event every year.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Dr. Seuss's Birthday is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually on or around March 2 — Dr. Seuss's birthday.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
