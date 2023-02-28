99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Downtown Pequot Lakes duplex fire reported

Occupants get out of building; Pequot Lakes and Nisswa firefighters respond

Downtown Pequot Lakes fire 2 Feb. 27, 2023.jpg
A Pequot Lakes Fire District firefighter climbs down a ladder outside a duplex on Front Street in downtown Pequot Lakes Monday night, Feb. 27, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 27, 2023 11:28 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — A fire was reported around 9:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at a duplex on Front Street on the east side of Patriot Avenue in downtown Pequot Lakes.

The occupants got out of the building that's just north of Builders FirstSource and at one time was a bakery.

Downtown Pequot Lakes fire 4 Feb. 27, 2023.jpg
Pequot Lakes and Nisswa firefighters clear items from a duplex on Front Street on the east side of Patriot Avenue in downtown Pequot Lakes after a fire Monday night, Feb. 27, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Pequot Lakes Fire District responded and called the Nisswa Fire Department for mutual aid.

No further information was available Monday night.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
