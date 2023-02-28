Downtown Pequot Lakes duplex fire reported

PEQUOT LAKES — A fire was reported around 9:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at a duplex on Front Street on the east side of Patriot Avenue in downtown Pequot Lakes.

The occupants got out of the building that's just north of Builders FirstSource and at one time was a bakery.

Pequot Lakes and Nisswa firefighters clear items from a duplex on Front Street on the east side of Patriot Avenue in downtown Pequot Lakes after a fire Monday night, Feb. 27, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Pequot Lakes Fire District responded and called the Nisswa Fire Department for mutual aid.

No further information was available Monday night.