Don't forget to buy your new hunting and fishing licenses

ST. PAUL — It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses.

Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2022 expire Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Licenses for 2023 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online ( mndnr.gov/buy license) and by telephone at 888-665-4236.

Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

All 2023 fishing licenses become effective Wednesday, March 1.

New licenses are required for 2023 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.