99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Don't forget to buy your new hunting and fishing licenses

Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses expire Feb. 28

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 28, 2023 02:59 PM

ST. PAUL — It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses.

Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2022 expire Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Read more local area news

Licenses for 2023 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online ( mndnr.gov/buy license) and by telephone at 888-665-4236.

Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 2023 fishing licenses become effective Wednesday, March 1.

New licenses are required for 2023 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at Minnesota North College
February 28, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Joe and Sonja Hall family.jpg
Local
Brainerd fire chief helps his Nisswa neighbor and friend fight house fire
February 28, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crosslake City Council meets Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at city hall..png
Local
Information about four-way stop at Crosslake intersection shared
February 28, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt