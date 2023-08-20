Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dog Days of Summer pickleball tournament held in Crosslake

Two-day event will be held again next year

Crosslake Dog Days pickleball tournament July 28, 2023.jpg
The first Dog Days of Summer Pickleball Tournament was held July 28-29, 2023, at the Crosslake Community Center pickleball courts, featuring 32 men’s and women’s doubles teams, and 17 mixed doubles teams. The event will be held again next summer.
Contributed / Crosslake Pickleball Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The first Dog Days of Summer Pickleball Tournament was held July 28-29 at the Crosslake Community Center pickleball courts, featuring 32 men’s and women’s doubles teams, and 17 mixed doubles teams.

The event will be held again next summer.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
