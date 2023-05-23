99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR urges people to leave deer fawns alone

Fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life.

3802045+1112_pl-whitetail-deer-fawns.jpg
Reports of does with twin fawns - rather than just one - were common this year. All of which was seen by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as justifying more liberal deer hunting regulations. PineandLakes.com Illustration
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks that people avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns, which are born around this time of year.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage watchfully nearby.

Be assured deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without talking to a wildlife rehabilitator. For more information about what to do when people find fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit the DNR website (mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/orphaned-wildlife.html).

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
