DNR certifies state record tie for northern pike

Brad Lila caught and released the fish Jan. 22.

040423-record-tying-catch-release-pike.jpg
Brad Lila caught and released a 46 1/4 inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake on Jan. 22, 2023 that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record.
Photo / Brad Lila
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

CROW WING COUNTY — An angler caught and released a 46 1/4-inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record.

Brad Lila caught and released the fish Jan. 22.

“I set the hook as the line was quickly peeling out,” Lila said. “Immediately, I knew it was a very large fish because it peeled out drag and there was no stopping it. After about 10 minutes of fighting the fish, I knew that it might take more than me to land it.”

Lila hollered and waved for help and two nearby anglers came to his aid. Lila tried to get the fish to turn its head to come up the hole, but the fish was large and slush under the ice complicated the endeavor.

“Every time she would get near, a few inches of slush would come up and we couldn’t see down the hole,” Lila said. “An additional challenge was that my braided line would groove the bottom of the ice and when my knot connecting the fluorocarbon leader would meet the ice bottom, it would get stuck. I’d have to put my rod down into the hole to free up my line and then my line guides would freeze.”

After about 30 minutes, Lila was able to get the fish through the ice and get quick measurements before releasing it back into the water. The fish was most likely a female that was carrying eggs before spawning.

“It was so satisfying seeing her swim away,” Lila said. “I am so very appreciative of the state of Minnesota for supporting a catch and release [record fish] program. It’s great to know that she’s out there passing along those incredible genes and that someone else may have a chance of landing her someday.”

The DNR announces new state records in news releases, on social media and on the DNR website. Find current records and guidelines for each type of state record on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/recordfish).

