Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos to perform at Lakes Area United Way fundraiser in Brainerd

Event is May 11 at The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center

Deuces Wild.jpg
Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz are the duo of Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos, a piano variety act that will perform May 11, 2023, at The Woods Gather on 3 Events Center in Brainerd.
Contributed / United Way
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area United Way will hold its first Keys for Community fundraising event Thursday, May 11, at The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center in Brainerd.

Social hour will start at 6 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event include the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show and an assortment of hearty appetizers. But tickets online at unitedwaynow.org/keysforcommunity.

The evening will feature music, comedy and improv from Deuces Wild, including a clap-along, sing-along musical comedy show where the audience is always a part of the action.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz are the duo in the piano variety act offering a Las Vegas-style show mix of comedy, enticing extensive audience participation and featuring an unlikely and surprising mix of music and parodies. Their music ranges from classic rock to country to rap to show tunes.

Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting the Lakes Area United Way programs, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, monthly Pop-Up Pantry food distributions, MyFreeTaxes, 2-1-1 information and referral service line, and Single Care prescription discounts.

In addition, the Lakes Area United Way supports 17 local partner programs that work to improve the health, financial stability and education for families and individuals in Crow Wing, Cass and Aitkin counties.

For more information about the Lakes Area United Way, visit unitedwaynow.org.

