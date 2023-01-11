Deep Portage to host 44th winter rendezvous

HACKENSACK — Deep Portage Learning Center is hosting its 44th annual Winter Rendezvous event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21.

The event includes axe throwing, ice fishing, trap shooting, north woods curling, bird watching and more. A warm chili will be available for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.. Participants will earn points for each activity, with top earners announced during the awards ceremony at the end of the event.

Participation is $5 for adults or $3 for children under 12. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Deep Portage is also seeking volunteers to help with the event. In person and day-of registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at the greeting table. Preregistration is encouraged over the phone at 218-682-2325 or by email at winterrendezvous@deepportage.org, or by sending a message through Facebook. Those interested in volunteering may also inquire at the same email.

