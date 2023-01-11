99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Deep Portage to host 44th winter rendezvous

Jan. 21 event features family fun outdoor activities.

rendezvous snowshoes.jpg
Snowshoeing will be among the optional activities at the Jan. 21 winter rendezvous at Deep Portage Learning Center.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 11, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HACKENSACK — Deep Portage Learning Center is hosting its 44th annual Winter Rendezvous event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21.

The event includes axe throwing, ice fishing, trap shooting, north woods curling, bird watching and more. A warm chili will be available for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.. Participants will earn points for each activity, with top earners announced during the awards ceremony at the end of the event.

Read more 'Things To Do'
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Balsam Moon in Pine River hosts four week webinar
Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.
January 11, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Jan. 12-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15
January 10, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010923-cribbage-tournament-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River American Legion hosts 45th cribbage tournament
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.
January 09, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Back to Hack snow sculpture minions (2).JPG
Local
Back to Hack returns Jan. 13
Favorite events including snow sculpting, medallion hunt, fun run, and ice fishing tournament.
January 09, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club to hold beer and wine tasting fundraiser
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and will benefit the Lions
January 09, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122921-brain-workout-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Brainerd American Association of University Women plans Jan. 21 brain buster trivia event
Long running event seeking participants for trivia game.
January 08, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
back-2-basics-logo.jpg
Local
Registration open for Feb. 11 Back to Basics
Event returns to in person format.
January 07, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Heartland Poets meeting Jan. 7
Group meets at Brainerd Public Library
January 06, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Region 5 awards.jpg
Local
Region Five Development Commission announces annual award winners
Awardees include Pine River locals involved in meat packing education development.
January 06, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Participation is $5 for adults or $3 for children under 12. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Deep Portage is also seeking volunteers to help with the event. In person and day-of registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at the greeting table. Preregistration is encouraged over the phone at 218-682-2325 or by email at winterrendezvous@deepportage.org, or by sending a message through Facebook. Those interested in volunteering may also inquire at the same email.

ADVERTISEMENT

rendezvous bonfire.jpg
The Jan. 21 Winter Rendezvous at Deep Portage Learning Center will feature events around bonfires to keep participants warm.
Contributed
rendezvous lake.jpg
Bass Pond will be the location of several activities during the Jan. 21 winter Rendezvous at Deep Portage Learning Center.
Contributed
Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOHACKENSACKNORTHLAND OUTDOORSOUTDOORS RECREATION
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Lakewood health first baby.jpg
Local
Pine River is home to two New Year's babies
One is first baby of the year at Lakewood Health System in Staples; another is first of year at Crosby hospital
January 11, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 4, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 11, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
011023-mca-testing-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus Schools' MCA scores drop post-pandemic; Nisswa School scores improve
Schools across Minnesota saw students struggle on standardized tests after e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic
January 10, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Walker based organization selected as grant recipient
Grants distributed to organizations focused on water quality.
January 10, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal