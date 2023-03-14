Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack is celebrating 50 years

HACKENSACK — Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack will celebrate 50 years of learning Saturday, April 22, with outdoor activities for all ages, food, raffle prizes and live music featuring upbeat tunes by The Soul Shack.

The community, as well as former and current board members, staff, volunteers, students, campers and supporters are invited.

Deep Portage Learning Center will celebrate its 50-year anniversary April 22, 2023. Contributed / Deep Portage Learning Center

Activity stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — including rock climbing, orienteering, archery, birding, renewable energy tours and more — followed by a short program celebrating Deep Portage’s 50 years.

The Soul Shack will play funk music from yesterday and today until 6 p.m.

This event is open to all ages with no admission fee. Freewill donations in honor of the 50th anniversary will be accepted.

RSVP online at www.deep-portage.org/public-programs.

Wildlife like porcupines have been entertaining visitors to Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack for 50 years. An anniversary celebration is planned April 22, 2023. Contributed / Deep Portage Learning Center

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the event or donating prizes can contact lindsay@deep-portage.org.