Decisions reached on Breezy Point disc golf course

BREEZY POINT — The long, arduous process of the Breezy Point disc golf course expansion may not be complete, but many decisions were made in the Breezy Point City Council’s regular meeting Monday, June 5.

The council approved four motions regarding the disc golf course expansion, all made by council member Michael Moroni:



To allow the disc golf course to continue operating and developing as planned.

To refrain from placing Hole No. 5 of the new expansion until it can be realigned to the west. That hole doglegs in a way that brings it very close to the nearby home, creating privacy concerns.

Discussions took place about realigning or modifying other holes as well, but no action was taken to that extent.



To direct city staff to develop a special event permit to be used for tournaments, and to not allow any additional tournaments on the course until said permit can be developed and enforced.

Two tournaments are currently scheduled — one in June and another in September — which have been grandfathered in.

To direct the planning and zoning committee to continue evaluating parcels pertaining to the proposed expanded parking lot, with hopes of creating more of a buffer zone. Moroni and council member Steve Jensen both said a large parking lot is not particularly necessary, really just meant to cut down on street parking during tournaments.

All of these measures passed by a 4-1 vote, with council member Brad Scott voting against each.

Mayor Angel Zierden and Moroni both said they do not support removing any holes of the 18-hole expansion. Council member Rebecca Ball expressed her support for modifying the layout of holes deemed problematic. Jensen said he supports an expansion of only nine holes, removing hole Nos. 5 through 14. Scott said he supports a “hard stop and reset” on the project.

A map of the Breezy Point disc golf course as currently proposed. The layout is subject to change as Hole No. 5 — and potentially more in the future — is to be realigned. Contributed / City of Breezy Point

“What is the public purpose here?” Scott asked. “I have a hard time coming up with it. How are the majority of taxpayers in this city going to benefit?”

Moroni insisted the purpose of the course is outdoor recreation and exercise, to which Scott asked about the course’s economic benefit.

“I don’t think that is the point of parks and recreation,” Zierden said. “Then why would anyone put up a playground? Why would anyone put up a baseball field? Why would anyone put up a splash pad? Why would anyone put up a community garden? If you look at everything on the basis of financial return, I don’t think we would have a public purpose. Most people want to have recreation so that they can enjoy being outdoors.”

No public comment was taken at the meeting. Roughly 20 members of the public were in attendance.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.