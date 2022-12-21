Dec. 14-15 Brainerd lakes area storm-related power outages called historic and unprecedented

Power is restored to homes and businesses. Students are back at school. Driveways and sidewalks are cleared, likely leaving many with sore muscles.

And the scenery in our winter wonderland is breathtaking with snow still clinging to trees as temperatures plummet.

When lakes area residents started hearing about an approaching snowstorm nearly a week out, they likely didn’t realize just how powerful that storm would be.

It came in two waves Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Dec. 14-15, dropping a foot or more of wet, heavy snow, canceling in-school classes for three days and leaving thousands without power, some for several days.

That prompted Pequot Lakes High School, the Crosslake Community Center and Emily City Hall to open their doors to people to use bathrooms and take showers, as well as have Wi-Fi access.

Crow Wing County Board Chairman Doug Houge signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the winter storm event that caused a significant amount of public and private property damage.

This declaration invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan, which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans, a news release said.

This allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses.

Dusty Hadrava, with Minnesota Power, repairs a power line Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, on West Grove Street in Pequot Lakes with the temperature at 1 degree above zero. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

With so much damage to public infrastructure, Crow Wing County and local jurisdictions are eligible for 75% from the state of Minnesota for eligible expenditures.

At the peak of the weather event, approximately 10,100 Crow Wing Power customers were without power. Minnesota Power’s total, including the I-35 corridor along the east border of the state, was 20,000 customers without power.

While some spring and summer storms may have rivaled this number, it was abnormal for this time of year.

Crow Wing Power Public Relations Manager Char Kinzer and Minnesota Power Corporate Communications Manager Amy Rutledge said the historic part was exactly how many lines leading into homes and businesses were downed, in addition to lines affecting a wide geographic area. Kinzer called them "outage points.”

"Me as a person in a house, I've got an outage point," Kinzer said. "And the neighbor across the street says he's had an outage. Well, really these are outage points that might affect 10 of us. Our linemen have to go out and repair them. There were 430-plus places that had to be addressed."

"We're calling this storm historic," Rutledge said. "This is probably one of the worst winter storms we've seen, not necessarily due to the number of customers out, which, at the height of the storm was about 20,000 customers, but really, due to the large number of individual tickets that required service."

Both said the number of outage points was unprecedented and historic.

It's no mystery that the heavy, wet snow clinging to tree branches was the culprit that led to many crashing down on power lines.

Even as those lines were being fixed, other branches were still being weighed down and some continued to fall on lines, including those that had just been fixed.

Unlike a summer storm, the power outages were ongoing long after the snow stopped.

"Our crews would go out and make repairs and clear trees off the lines," Rutledge said. "They would leave the area and two more trees would fall on the line, causing another outage. It was incredibly challenging, but our crews and the tremendous number of support staff at the company all rallied."

In many places, risk of more downed lines still exists because branches are still heavily snow-laden.

"We're keeping a close eye and monitoring for any potential upcoming conditions," Rutledge said. "Certainly given the amount of snow still in those trees, depending on how the weather goes, we could anticipate seeing some scattered outages or residual outages if we get some additional snow."

While crews are familiar with dealing with downed lines and downed branches, getting to those lines to repair them or getting to the branches to remove them was no easy task thanks to the snow.

"The impassable roads were very frustrating for people who were on the other side of them, knowing that nobody was going to be able to get out for a while," Kinzer said. "That's something we see in summer storms as well, but this was even worse. The snow got so deep, so heavy, so fast that our trucks couldn't get through.

“In the summer we can four-wheel around or men can walk down the right of way or climb poles,” she said. “This time you're trudging through knee deep heavy snow and taking longer than it would have."

"We posted a video of our team members in the meter department driving down a more rural road where it was literally a tunnel of trees," Rutledge said. "They were bent over the road. Our equipment and vehicles we drive around are much, much taller. This was just a pickup truck. The tree branches were hitting the top of the vehicle and the windshield. It was such limited access and difficult to get around."

The double whammy of the Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14-15, storm left crews fighting conditions and repairing lines well into Saturday, Dec. 17.

"Right around 9:30 p.m. we had around 17 people left without power and three outages," Kinzer said. "They were really cooking along pretty quickly and by 10 p.m. we were done and the line crew could go home and breathe a little bit. Those that had the night shift came back and worked on the 10-20 outages that followed."

"Over the weekend we made tremendous progress," Rutledge said. "We had about 4,200 customers still without power on Friday. By Saturday night we had restored power to all but about 400 customers. Sunday morning that number was around 200 customers. We were able to get all of those remaining customers back on by Sunday evening around 6 p.m."

Though many people were seeing a potentially dangerous situation with loss of power in the middle of winter, customer response to the work that line crews were doing to bring back power was encouraging.

Kinzer said they made a big effort to post updates on their progress so customers could keep abreast of the work on social media.

"They send kudos and thanks," Kinzer said. "They send hundreds and hundreds of thanks and appreciation for the work being done. The workers see all that community support and it's very good. We've got a great community and it helps everybody on both ends. Thousands of kudos come through and very few upset people."

Rutledge agreed.

"Even as we were dealing with tough conditions, obviously getting fatigued," Rutledge said. "I really can't say enough about our customers. For the most part I would say our customers were very understanding and patient. They understood and saw firsthand what our crews were dealing with.

“We received so many compliments and kudos and thank yous for our crews,” she said. “Residents literally came out of their homes when our crews pulled in to restore power and said thank you personally. We really appreciate that."

That support was no doubt appreciated by line workers who were not only handling power lines and working high above ground, but also dealing with trees under tension.

"If you think about those trees loaded with snow, they're filled with tension," Rutledge said. "As you're cutting a tree, it could suddenly snap back. There were lots of additional things to be aware of, hazards we don't see much in the spring and summer storms."