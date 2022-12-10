Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Deadline to homestead for property taxes approaches

Crow Wing County applications must be received by Saturday, Dec. 31

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 10, 2022 04:01 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Land Services encourages eligible property owners to apply for homestead status on their property.

Homestead applications for owner occupied and relative occupied properties must be received by Saturday, Dec. 31, for the 2023 payable tax year.

Applications are available at www.crowwing.us, in person at 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, or by calling 218-824-1010.

Homestead classification may affect the amount of property taxes payable in 2023, and it may affect property tax refund eligibility.

“Receiving homestead on your property may make a substantial reduction to your property taxes,” Michaelle Cronquist, assessing services supervisor, said in a news release. “We encourage everyone who qualifies to submit their application before the 31st."

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact Land Services to file a homestead application on or before Saturday, Dec. 31, if one of the following applies:

  • You purchased a property in the past year and you, or a qualifying relative, occupy the property as your primary residence on or before Saturday, Dec. 31.
  • You, or a qualifying relative, occupy the property as your primary residence and the property is currently classified as seasonal or nonhomestead. 

A qualifying relative can be a parent, child, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece of the owner or owner’s spouse. This relationship may be by blood or marriage.
For unoccupied agricultural property, a qualifying relative can be a child, grandchild, sibling or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.

In addition, contact Crow Wing County Land Services if the property owner or a qualifying relative of the property owner no longer occupy the property as the primary residence or if use of the property has changed during 2022.

Property owners may contact the office at landservices@crowwing.us or 218-824-1010 with any questions they may have about the property tax process.

