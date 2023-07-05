Damp day doesn't rain on Pequot Lakes parade

PEQUOT LAKES — Rain that started mid-morning Tuesday, July 4, stopped just in time for the annual Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days Parade.

Parade floats wound their way through town as spectators sat with umbrellas, many — especially kids — dressed in red, white and blue.

Mary Peterson, who owns Tasty Pizza North with her husband, Bob, was grand marshal in the parade that also featured Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year Mindi Brill; Miss Pequot Lakes, Miss Nisswa and Miss Pine River royalty; and lots of other floats.

The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club had a float in the Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Rain didn't stop children from having fun in bounce houses.

Nor did a steady rainfall stop people from gathering around the boisterous pie eating contest area where cheers of encouragement and loud countdowns were heard for those who took on the challenge of eating a banana cream pie in 3.14 minutes with their hands behind their backs.

Four people at a time competed, with the one who ate the most pie taking home $20 and a full belly.

Other festivities July 3-4 included crafters in Trailside Park, food vendors, music, a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, a kiddie parade and a bean bag toss tournament.

The Pequot Lakes fireworks show took place Monday, July 3.