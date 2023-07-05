Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Damp day doesn't rain on Pequot Lakes parade

Stars & Stripes Days festivities take place July 3-4, 2023

Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Parade 2023_5885.JPG
Mary Peterson, who owns Tasty Pizza North south of downtown Pequot Lakes with her husband, Bob, was the Stars &amp; Stripes Days Parade grand marshal Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Rain that started mid-morning Tuesday, July 4, stopped just in time for the annual Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days Parade.

Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Parade 2023_5869.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days Parade 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
July 04, 2023 10:26 PM

Parade floats wound their way through town as spectators sat with umbrellas, many — especially kids — dressed in red, white and blue.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Mary Peterson, who owns Tasty Pizza North with her husband, Bob, was grand marshal in the parade that also featured Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year Mindi Brill; Miss Pequot Lakes, Miss Nisswa and Miss Pine River royalty; and lots of other floats.

Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Parade 2023_5926.JPG
The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club had a float in the Pequot Lakes Stars &amp; Stripes Days Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Rain didn't stop children from having fun in bounce houses.

Nor did a steady rainfall stop people from gathering around the boisterous pie eating contest area where cheers of encouragement and loud countdowns were heard for those who took on the challenge of eating a banana cream pie in 3.14 minutes with their hands behind their backs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people at a time competed, with the one who ate the most pie taking home $20 and a full belly.

Other festivities July 3-4 included crafters in Trailside Park, food vendors, music, a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, a kiddie parade and a bean bag toss tournament.

The Pequot Lakes fireworks show took place Monday, July 3.

Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Parade 2023_5869.JPG
Spectators lined a rain-dampened Government Drive in Pequot Lakes as the Pequot Lakes American Legion Color Guard led the annual Stars &amp; Stripes Days Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Barclay original camp.jpg
Exclusive
Local
150 years of history - Pine River is ready to celebrate its past
July 05, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Pelican Lakes Association meeting set July 8 in Breezy Point
July 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Mario Bros 40th anniversary graphic
Arts and Entertainment
After 40 years, plumber twins Mario and Luigi one of gaming's most successful franchises
July 04, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Troy T. Becker
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070423-grims-tales-greenish-thumb.jpg
Columns
Grim's Tales: I have a green(ish) thumb
July 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Lions District 5M9 offers $12K in Youth Outreach scholarships
July 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
083022-fritz-loven-bridge-lake-side.jpg
Local
Lake Shore seeks public input on Fritz Loven Park bridge options
June 30, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal