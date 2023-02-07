99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announces ladies health night out in Nisswa

Event will discuss the impact of health and life circumstances on sex drive.

020723-women-health-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 07, 2023 07:57 AM
NISSWA — Area ladies are invited to join Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for “Female Desire 101: What’s the Latest,” an educational evening featuring a presentation by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Roundhouse Brewery Events Center in Nisswa.

Cady will discuss how a wide range of illnesses, physical changes, and medications can cause a low sex drive including sexual problems, medical diseases, psychological causes, medications, hormone changes, lifestyle habits, surgery, and fatigue. She will discuss low sex drive symptoms and solutions as simple as changing a medication or improving chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Dr. Cady will also suggest lifestyle changes, medications, and sexual techniques that can boost sexual desire.

“Desire for sex is based on a complex interaction of many things affecting intimacy, including physical and emotional well-being, experiences, beliefs, lifestyle, and your current relationship,” Dr. Cady stated. “If you’re experiencing a problem in any of these areas, it can affect your desire for sex.”

The free event, which begins at 6 p.m., is part of CRMC’s quarterly Ladies Healthy Night Out series. Light appetizers will be served.

Seating is limited. Registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 7, at https://form.jotform.com/220675115780152 . More information is available at 218-545-4447.

