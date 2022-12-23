Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River

PINE RIVER — Businesses and individuals seeking custom embroidery or printed shirts have long had to contend with minimum runs requiring a certain number of items be ordered at a time.

Now, thanks to Closet at the Cabin in Pine River, customers can order as few as they like.

Owner Marci Harrison got into the small-batch custom apparel business after leaving Minnesota T’s in Brainerd, where she learned the ropes in shipping, custom embroidery and direct to fabric press processes.

Just about anything that can be sewn, I can figure out a way to do it. Debbie Jensen

"There was a niche they weren't filling, as far as minimums," Harrison said. "I wouldn't say we turned a lot of business away, but during the Christmas season if someone only needed one or two items, we didn't have time."

Closet at the Cabin owners Harrison and Debbie Jensen are a two-person customizing team, providing direct fabric, heat printed shirts and custom embroidery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their business has already served several local businesses, as well as the Pine River-Backus Booster Club and Pequot Lakes High School. The store has merchandise for both school teams available on its shelves, making it one of the few places where PR-B Tiger apparel is available outside of athletic activities.

Custom jobs don't need to be for businesses or organizations either. The service is also available for regular customers. This model allows them to have "made-to-order" type apparel instead of limiting customers to what they see on the rack.

Closet at the Cabin in Pine River opened Nov. 1, 2022 and is full of attire including custom apparel, Tigers gear and standard apparel. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

"We are mostly a custom apparel shop," Harrison said. "We make what you want in the colors you want and the size you need. If you see something in the store but need a different color, we can change that for you. It just works for us because we don't have 30 of everything in every size."

In addition, they have regular apparel without printing or embroidery for sale.

The shop on the north corner of Second Street and Barclay Avenue offered them an abundance of space for more than just selling apparel. The shop also offers consignment.

"Right now we have 14 consigners," Harrison said. "Each one is different. We have two ladies that make jewelry out of Motley, a lady that makes candles, a lady that makes soaps and scrubs. Everybody has something a little different."

Renovations of the shop space continue as the pair warm up to the new space. There are big plans for additional services. They are already preparing to add a coffee counter with sweet treats and seating.

Because they deal with many shipments both coming to and going from the store, Closet at the Cabin will soon be a drop-off location for shipping packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We'll be adding UPS and FedEx shipping, copying and enlargements," Harrison said. "That's coming after the first of the year."

Harrison and Jensen have been in this same industry to some degree for years. Harrison has been working in custom apparel for the past eight years. Jensen started her own sewing business in 1996, sewing and tailoring virtually anything that could be sewn.

"I took my idea home and worked out of my basement for a couple of years and made sure to go to craft fairs and events," Harrison said.

After they met, they decided to join forces to provide custom apparel on a smaller scale. Harrison primarily handles print apparel, while Jensen does the embroidery and sometimes tailoring and alterations.

We make what you want in the colors you want and the size you need. If you see something in the store but need a different color, we can change that for you. It just works for us because we don't have 30 of everything in every size. Marci Harrison

"Just about anything that can be sewn, I can figure out a way to do it," Jensen said.

Together they ran a shop for a while last year in Pequot Lakes. Their move to Pine River offered them a lot more space and options. They had a soft opening the first of November and have been picking up steam ever since.

Harrison said the customer base tripled in just the last three weeks. If all goes according to plan, they still have some ways to go before growth is done.

The Closet at the Cabin is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Harrison and Jensen, there are two employees at the store, with more as the store's offerings grow.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.