Curbside recycling coming to Nisswa by May 1, 2024

NISSWA — Curbside recycling is in Nisswa residents’ future, but they’ll have to wait a year.

The Nisswa City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, adopted an ordinance requiring refuse haulers to offer curbside recycling.

A one-year waiting period now starts to allow haulers time to establish their program and obtain equipment. May 1, 2024, is when curbside recycling services will begin.

No one spoke at a required public hearing before the council adopted the ordinance.

An associated hauler’s license application fee of $75 will be added to the city’s fee schedule.

This has been a contentious issue with some residents voicing concern over a proposal to move the city’s drop-off recycling center from behind the fire hall to the city-owned gravel pit site near the city wastewater treatment plant on Lower Roy Lake Road.

The drop-off site will stay behind the Nisswa Fire Hall for the next year. In April 2024, the council will determine whether the recycling drop-off site will be moved or eliminated.

Projects

The council learned tree removal was complete for the Gull Lake Trail and Nokomis Avenue/County State Aid Highway 77 roundabout projects.

Construction on both projects will start when road restrictions are lifted.

For project updates, visit https://widseth.com/lakeshore-nisswa-trail/ and https://widseth.com/77roundabout/ .

Public safety

The council accepted quotes from Thelen Roofing for $103,100 to repair the fire hall roof, from Superior Mechanical for $14,225 for radiant heating at the fire hall and from Shingledecker Concrete for $10,681 for fire hall concrete repairs.

American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for the projects.

Police department activity in March included 192 calls for service, 21 emergency medical services calls and 25 agency assists. Officers issued 80 traffic warnings and six traffic citations and made five arrests.

The fire department had 33 calls in March, responding to 27 EMS calls, two car crashes and four fire alarms.

In other business April 18, the council:

Heard an update from Carl Newbanks, from the Initiative Foundation.

Heard a department presentation from Tom Blomer, public works director.

Accepted a $200 donation from Faeth Harms for the police department.

Appointed Alyssa Marsh to a four-year term on the Nisswa Parks Commission.

Approved the 2022 city audit.

The council had a full day council retreat April 17 to hear reports and information from all departments to help set the stage for the 2024 budget process. A goal of the retreat was for the council to communicate to staff what the budget priorities are for 2024

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.