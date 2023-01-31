6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
Cultural Thursday event to discuss the civil rights movement

Event is Feb. 2 at Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday series will present "Civil Disobedience and the Culture of the Civil Rights Movement" at noon Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

Presenting will be a panel of Upward Bound Program students and staff and sociology instructor Scott Foster, who were part of a trip to Tennessee and Alabama last summer that looked at the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The trip aimed to help participants better understand the legacy of historical and institutional racism as well as the resilience, persistence and civil disobedience of the civil rights movement.

The group visited Nashville, Montgomery, Selma, Birmingham and Memphis in just under a week.

For more information on the Cultural Thursday series, contact Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu .

