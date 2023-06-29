CSAH 77 roundabout in Nisswa not likely to open by holiday weekend

LAKE SHORE — Asked if the County State Aid Highway 77 and Nokomis Avenue roundabout would be open by this holiday weekend, Lake Shore’s city engineer indicated that’s not likely.

The project is on track for its substantial completion date, Dave Reese, with Widseth engineering firm, told the council at its regular meeting Monday, June 26.

That date is July 14.

City Administrator/Planning and Zoning Administrator Teri Hastings said the closure affects Lake Shore residents the most, not just Grand View Lodge guests and Nisswa residents.

The roundabout is at the entrance to Grand View Lodge.

City staffing

The council agreed to hire Flaherty and Hood at a cost not to exceed $5,500 to review and assess the city’s current organizational structure, operational functions and staffing levels.

The council is looking ahead to understand how best to operate the city after three longtime staff members retire in the next year.

Those retiring soon include City Clerk Patti McDonald, Police Chief Steve Sundstrom and Hastings.

Public safety

Sundstrom said his office is unable to fulfill a contract with the Gull Chain of Lakes Association to provide law enforcement services for the inspection and enforcement of aquatic invasive species at the Department of Natural Resources’ public access.

Lake Shore has one part-time officer who is leaving after June 30 for a full-time job with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

“To find part-time officers has been extremely difficult because they have full-time jobs,” Sundstrom said, or they work part time by putting in overtime for their own department because it pays more.

Lake Shore police had 98 incidents in May, including 51 traffic-related incidents and 47 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic incidents included 34 traffic warnings and 10 traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included six suspicious activity reports, one each assault complaint and property damage complaint. Police assisted other agencies five times.

In May, Nisswa firefighters, who cover Lake Shore, had 49 calls, including 36 emergency medical services calls, six fire alarms, three grass fires, two car crashes and one gas leak. They provided mutual aid for a house fire.

Council member Henry Cote was absent Monday.

In other business Monday, the council:

Learned the city’s population estimate was up 10 from 2021 to 1,090 in 2022. That compares to 1,080 in 2021 and 1,050 in 2020, according to the Minnesota State Demographer’s Office.

Lake Shore’s household estimate is 486.

Approved a resolution accepting $5,000 in League of Minnesota Cities Grant Navigator funding to find additional funding for the Gull Lake Trail.

Approved a Greater Minnesota Legacy Grant application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Park and Trails Commission and the Department of Natural Resources to complete the Trail 77/Gull Lake Trail.

Estimated cost for the final segment is $1.8 million. Lake Shore is working with Nisswa and Fairview Township for a “super” application because each entity has just a small portion of trail to complete.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.