Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

CSAH 77 roundabout in Nisswa not likely to open by holiday weekend

Project is still on track to be complete by July 14

LakeShoreSign1.JPG
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

LAKE SHORE — Asked if the County State Aid Highway 77 and Nokomis Avenue roundabout would be open by this holiday weekend, Lake Shore’s city engineer indicated that’s not likely.

Read more about roundabout projects

The project is on track for its substantial completion date, Dave Reese, with Widseth engineering firm, told the council at its regular meeting Monday, June 26.

That date is July 14.

City Administrator/Planning and Zoning Administrator Teri Hastings said the closure affects Lake Shore residents the most, not just Grand View Lodge guests and Nisswa residents.

The roundabout is at the entrance to Grand View Lodge.

ADVERTISEMENT

City staffing

The council agreed to hire Flaherty and Hood at a cost not to exceed $5,500 to review and assess the city’s current organizational structure, operational functions and staffing levels.

The council is looking ahead to understand how best to operate the city after three longtime staff members retire in the next year.

LakeShoreSign2.JPG
Local
Lake Shore may lose three employees to retirement in the next few years
Mayor says employee severance account may take a hit but is adequately funded
March 04, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Those retiring soon include City Clerk Patti McDonald, Police Chief Steve Sundstrom and Hastings.

Public safety

Sundstrom said his office is unable to fulfill a contract with the Gull Chain of Lakes Association to provide law enforcement services for the inspection and enforcement of aquatic invasive species at the Department of Natural Resources’ public access.

Read more Lake Shore City Council news

Lake Shore has one part-time officer who is leaving after June 30 for a full-time job with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

“To find part-time officers has been extremely difficult because they have full-time jobs,” Sundstrom said, or they work part time by putting in overtime for their own department because it pays more.

Lake Shore police had 98 incidents in May, including 51 traffic-related incidents and 47 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic incidents included 34 traffic warnings and 10 traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included six suspicious activity reports, one each assault complaint and property damage complaint. Police assisted other agencies five times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

In May, Nisswa firefighters, who cover Lake Shore, had 49 calls, including 36 emergency medical services calls, six fire alarms, three grass fires, two car crashes and one gas leak. They provided mutual aid for a house fire.

Council member Henry Cote was absent Monday.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Learned the city’s population estimate was up 10 from 2021 to 1,090 in 2022. That compares to 1,080 in 2021 and 1,050 in 2020, according to the Minnesota State Demographer’s Office.

Lake Shore’s household estimate is 486.

  • Approved a resolution accepting $5,000 in League of Minnesota Cities Grant Navigator funding to find additional funding for the Gull Lake Trail.
  • Approved a Greater Minnesota Legacy Grant application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Park and Trails Commission and the Department of Natural Resources to complete the Trail 77/Gull Lake Trail.

Estimated cost for the final segment is $1.8 million. Lake Shore is working with Nisswa and Fairview Township for a “super” application because each entity has just a small portion of trail to complete.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
IMG_2419.JPEG
Exclusive
Local
Pine River-Backus School's $1.3 million health services addition started
June 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jenny Max photo.jpg
Local
Nisswa administrator named League of Minnesota Cities president
June 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd fireworks1 2022.jpg
Community
Find the fireworks!
June 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Stars and Stripes LOGO.jpg
Community
Stars & Stripes Days offers fireworks, parade July 3-4
June 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa-Freedom-Days-logo.jpg
Community
Celebrate Freedom Days on July 3 with parade, fireworks
June 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CrosslakeFireworks_2023_Logo_RGB_FullColor_V01.jpg
Community
Crosslake's fireworks to erupt July 1 from Sand Island
June 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal