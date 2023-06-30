CSAH 77 roundabout at Grand View Lodge to open today, June 30

NISSWA — The County State Aid Highway 77 and Nokomis Avenue intersection in Nisswa will open Friday, June 30, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Crow Wing County said in a Facebook post.

Read more local area news





This intersection at the entrance to Grand View Lodge has been closed since mid-May to build a roundabout to address safety concerns there, which are especially problematic during the summer months.

Read more about the roundabout project







The project also includes sidewalks and pathways for pedestrians, bicyclists and golf carts.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Construction ran ahead of schedule with the light standards being delivered and installed earlier this week. The detour should be lifted.

“Please drive with caution as minor work remains to be completed,” the county said.