CSAH 77 roundabout at Grand View Lodge to open today, June 30

Intersection has been closed since mid-May with detour in place

CSAH 77 and Nokomis Avenue roundabout in Nisswa June 29, 2023.JPG
The roundabout at the County State Aid Highway 77 and Nokomis Avenue intersection at the entrance to Grand View Lodge is to open Friday, June 30, 2023.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
Today at 9:57 AM

NISSWA — The County State Aid Highway 77 and Nokomis Avenue intersection in Nisswa will open Friday, June 30, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Crow Wing County said in a Facebook post.

This intersection at the entrance to Grand View Lodge has been closed since mid-May to build a roundabout to address safety concerns there, which are especially problematic during the summer months.

The project also includes sidewalks and pathways for pedestrians, bicyclists and golf carts.

Construction ran ahead of schedule with the light standards being delivered and installed earlier this week. The detour should be lifted.

“Please drive with caution as minor work remains to be completed,” the county said.

