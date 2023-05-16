CSAH 77 in Nisswa closes; detour in effect

NISSWA — County State Aid Highway 77 closed Monday morning, May 15, for crews to start construction on the roundabout at the Nokomis Avenue intersection at the entrance to Grand View Lodge.

Motorists must use the detour route that takes them north of Nisswa to CSAH 29, then west to CSAH 78, and then east to CSAH 77.

Read more local area news





Anderson Brothers was to begin removals and excavation and grading operations, according to a project update at www.cityofnisswa.com and https://widseth.com/77roundabout/ .

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Motorists are asked to be cautious when entering and leaving the temporary access road leading to Grand View Lodge. No through traffic is allowed; the temporary access is only for Grand View Lodge and Linden Boulevard area residents.