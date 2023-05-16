99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CSAH 77 in Nisswa closes; detour in effect

Temporary road is only for Grand View Lodge visitors

CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
This is the detour map for the County State Aid Highway 77/Nokomis Avenue roundabout project in Nisswa slated for spring/summer 2023.
Contributed / Widseth engineering firm
Today at 3:57 PM

NISSWA — County State Aid Highway 77 closed Monday morning, May 15, for crews to start construction on the roundabout at the Nokomis Avenue intersection at the entrance to Grand View Lodge.

Motorists must use the detour route that takes them north of Nisswa to CSAH 29, then west to CSAH 78, and then east to CSAH 77.

Anderson Brothers was to begin removals and excavation and grading operations, according to a project update at www.cityofnisswa.com and https://widseth.com/77roundabout/ .

Motorists are asked to be cautious when entering and leaving the temporary access road leading to Grand View Lodge. No through traffic is allowed; the temporary access is only for Grand View Lodge and Linden Boulevard area residents.

