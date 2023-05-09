CSAH 1 resurfacing starts May 9 in Crow Wing County

Paving operations to resurface County State Aid Highway 1 from the west Crow Wing-Cass County line to CSAH 66 were scheduled to run from May 9-23, depending on weather and other factors.

Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the project.

During construction, the road will remain open to traffic. For the safety of the workers and the traveling public, there will be lane closures and the potential for traffic delays. Use alternate routes if possible.

The county will post construction updates on the highway department website at https://www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

Visit the county’s website or call the county highway department at 218-824-1110 for more information on the project.