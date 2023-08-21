Crow Wing SWCD photo contest opens

BRAINERD — Photographers of all ages and abilities are invited to shoot native trees, shrubs and wildlife in the Brainerd lakes area for the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District photo contest.

The first part of the contest will focus on native trees and shrubs and wildlife in the spring and summer seasons.

The ongoing summer and spring contest continues until Sept. 30. Photos of new budding and flowering trees, melting snow in the spring and full green canopies in the summer sun are welcome, as are newly planted saplings.

The fall and winter contest will run from Oct. 1, 2023-March 31, 2024, with more information available in the fall.

Melissa Barrick, SWCD district manager, said in a news release that all entries will be featured on the organization's Facebook page and potentially other SWCD educational or promotional items.

The first-place winner's photo will be displayed at the 2024 Crow Wing County Fair at the SWCD booth as part of the SWCD drawing.

The 2021 and 2023 Crow Wing County plat books include past photo contest entries and winners.

Contest rules:

• Photos must feature a tree or shrub species native to central Minnesota.

• Label each entry with your name, phone number, name of the plant/tree, and the city/town where the photo was taken.

• Entry must be the original work and property of the person submitting the photo.

• Entry must not contain trademarks, commercial names or advertisements.

• Include only one entry per location with a limit of five entries per person.

• Submit entry in a digital, .jpg format and have a minimum resolution of 300 dpi.

• Imply consent for SWCD educational and promotional use.

Photographers will be credited for their photos. Points will be allotted as follows:

10 points for native plant.

for native plant. 10 points for photographic quality.

for photographic quality. 10 points for wildlife (bug-5, other-10).

for wildlife (bug-5, other-10). 70 points for staff opinion (10 points per staff).

for staff opinion (10 points per staff). 100 points possible.

Photos must be submitted online at www.cwswcd.org/photo contest. The deadline is Sept. 30 for Part 1 and March 31, 2024, for part 2.

For more information, call 218-828-6197 or email tasha@cwswcd.org.

First place will receive a 16- by 20-inch canvas of their print. Second place will receive an 11- by 17-inch canvas of their print. Third place will receive an 8- by 10-inch canvas of their print.

Preferred photo subjects include: bur oak, highbush cranberry, black spruce, black cherry, red splendor crabapple, juneberry/serviceberry, jack pine, nannyberry shrub, mountain ash, black chokeberry, paper birch, common chokecherry, red maple, common ninebark, red oak, false indigo, white pine, red osier dogwood, white spruce and smooth sumac.