Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District tree sale starts Jan. 1
Open house will be Jan. 6 with guest speaker
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — Tree sale orders begin Jan. 1 through the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.
The landowner tree sale open house will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at the Crow Wing Land Services building in Brainerd.
Entries may be completed and submitted by Jan. 15
A few tips on less stressful, sustainable living.
Estimated cost is $5.4 million, and cities have $3.4 million in grant funding
Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more
Various services help families in the Pine River-Backus area
Mike North, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, will speak on how long it takes aspen to grow to a size useful for wildlife.
Those who order $100 or more worth of trees will receive $10 off their orders at the open house.
Trees may be ordered at www.cwswcd.org/shop starting Jan. 1. Items will appear out of stock until that time. Tree/plant pickup is May 11-12.
The Run for the Lakes is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29
New Norway Brook Dam improves fish passage on the Pine River
$1,000 donation will go to help veterans in Cass County