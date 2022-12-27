Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District tree sale starts Jan. 1

Open house will be Jan. 6 with guest speaker

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 27, 2022 02:01 PM
BRAINERD — Tree sale orders begin Jan. 1 through the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

The landowner tree sale open house will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at the Crow Wing Land Services building in Brainerd.

Mike North, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, will speak on how long it takes aspen to grow to a size useful for wildlife.

Those who order $100 or more worth of trees will receive $10 off their orders at the open house.

Trees may be ordered at www.cwswcd.org/shop starting Jan. 1. Items will appear out of stock until that time. Tree/plant pickup is May 11-12.

