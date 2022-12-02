Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District photo contest winners announced

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District invited photographers of all ages and abilities to submit their photos for the 2022 Native Plant & Tree Photo Contest due in October. Judges met and selected winners for the contest.

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District selected Rick Meyer's Blazing Star with Bees photo as their second place winner in their 2022 photo contest. Contributed

Crow Wing SWCD announced the first-place winner, "Blue Vervain with Dragonfly" by Courtney Neifert.

The second-place winner was Rick Meyer's "Blazing Star with Bees."

The third-place winner was Jennifer Quam with "Common Yarrow with Monarch."

All will receive a 12- by 16-inch canvas print of their winning photo.

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District selected Jennifer Quam's "Common Yarrow with Monarch" photo as the third-place winner in the 2022 photo contest. Contributed

The conservation district plans to give away a canvas at the county fair or other event. All the entries will be featured on the district's Facebook page, SWCD website and potentially other educational or promotional items for the Crow Wing SWCD.

They will use the 2022 photo contest winners for the 2023 plat book. Book sales will begin in April 2023.

The conservation district thanks all the photographers who submitted photos. Judges said it was a tough decision with a lot of great pollinator shots. The images demonstrate the incredible beauty of native plants in the Brainerd lakes area.

More information and all photo contest entrants are featured at cwswcd.org/photo-contest and the group's Facebook page at Facebook/cwswcd/.