Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District photo contest winners announced

Winners will receive canvas prints of their photos and prominent placing in the county plat books

First place.jpg
Courtney Neifert's photo Blue Vervain with Dragonfly was selected as the first place winner in the 2022 Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District. She will receive a 20 inch by 16 inch canvas print of her photo.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 02, 2022 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District invited photographers of all ages and abilities to submit their photos for the 2022 Native Plant & Tree Photo Contest due in October. Judges met and selected winners for the contest.

Second place.jpg
The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District selected Rick Meyer's Blazing Star with Bees photo as their second place winner in their 2022 photo contest.
Contributed

Crow Wing SWCD announced the first-place winner, "Blue Vervain with Dragonfly" by Courtney Neifert.

The second-place winner was Rick Meyer's "Blazing Star with Bees."

The third-place winner was Jennifer Quam with "Common Yarrow with Monarch."

All will receive a 12- by 16-inch canvas print of their winning photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third place.jpg
The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District selected Jennifer Quam's "Common Yarrow with Monarch" photo as the third-place winner in the 2022 photo contest.
Contributed

The conservation district plans to give away a canvas at the county fair or other event. All the entries will be featured on the district's Facebook page, SWCD website and potentially other educational or promotional items for the Crow Wing SWCD. 

They will use the 2022 photo contest winners for the 2023 plat book. Book sales will begin in April 2023.

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The conservation district thanks all the photographers who submitted photos. Judges said it was a tough decision with a lot of great pollinator shots. The images demonstrate the incredible beauty of native plants in the Brainerd lakes area.

More information and all photo contest entrants are featured at cwswcd.org/photo-contest and the group's Facebook page at Facebook/cwswcd/.

Related Topics: BRAINERDCROW WING COUNTYCROW WING SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
IMG_2597.JPG
Local
Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
December 23, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Land and Waters Preservation Trust announces grant fund opportunity
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
December 23, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
letters-to-santa-2-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Eagle View Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
December 22, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt