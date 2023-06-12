Crow Wing River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan presents public kick-off event

NISSWA — Crow Wing County, on behalf of itself, Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, and Wadena Counties, and the Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, Crow Wing, and Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), invites residents to participate in the Crow Wing River Watershed Plan Kickoff Meeting. This Board of Water Soil Resource (BWSR) Program is One Watershed One Plan (1W1P). The program aims to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

The Public Kick-Off Event will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Nisswa Community Center, 25628 Main St. Nisswa, MN 56468. See the Agenda Below:

The event will start with a welcome, followed by an overview of the 1 Watership 1 Plan process, an analysis of current water quality metricts, Crow Wing County Stormwater videos, a break with light refreshments and finally a stakeholder input session.

“Local citizens are critical to the input process and utilized throughout the process. Your input matters. Which natural resources are most important to you? What do you, as a resident, care about, and which natural resource(s) should be addressed first? At the meeting, we will provide an opportunity for citizens to write down issues and concerns for this watershed and vote on them.” Said Melissa Barrick, Crow Wing SWCD, District Manager.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Friday, June 23 for the event. Registration may be done at: https://www.cwswcd.org/crowwingriver-registration . More information is available by calling 218-828-6197, via email at melissa@cwswcd.org , or by visiting: https://www.cwswcd.org/crowwingriver .

