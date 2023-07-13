Crow Wing Power incumbents reelected to board

BAXTER — Crow Wing Power Cooperative's annual business meeting was held Saturday, June 17, at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter, where board election results were shared.

A total of 5,529 ballots were cast — 5,054 through mail-in voting and 529 electronically.

In District 1 At-Large, incumbent Bryan McCulloch was elected with 2,458 votes over Lance Bragstad with 1,179 votes, Lee Midthun with 1,063 votes and Michael Rancour with 843 votes.

Incumbent Gert Roggenkamp was elected as District 2B director with 2,585 votes over Thomas Lillehei with 1,718 votes and Gary Bakken with 1,239 votes.

In District 3A, incumbent Dwight Thiesse was elected with 2,947 votes over Loren Beilke who received 2,582 votes.

Members and guests of Crow Wing Power listened to updates from the cooperative’s leadership team — Bruce Kraemer, CEO; Eric Quale, COO; and Susannah Jensen, CFO. Members learned about the health and management of the organization.

Find more information about election results and a recap of the annual business meeting at cwpower.com.