Crow Wing Energized launches new classes

BRAINERD — Crow Wing Energized offers several classes starting in January. All classes are free, but registration is required and class sizes are limited.

Lifestyle Change Classes: Crow Wing Energized offers Lifestyle Change Classes through the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

Classes meet once a week for the first 16 weeks and then monthly for the remainder of the year. There are in-person and virtual classes.

The program is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Participants learn how to create a healthier lifestyle and prevent diabetes. Topics include how to be a fat and calorie detective; ways to eat less fat and fewer calories; healthy eating; moving those muscles; being active as a way of life; skills to build healthier habits; and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crow Wing Energized offers two in-person classes in the area: The Center in Brainerd will host classes from 9:30-10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 13, and Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter will host classes from noon to 1 p.m. starting Jan. 23.

Classes are also offered virtually throughout the year.

More information about online classes is available from Kara.Schaefer@EssentiaHealth.org .

Matter of Balance: Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

The class will meet in person for eight weeks. Participants will learn how to make changes to reduce the risks of falling at home, exercise to increase strength and balance, set goals for increasing activity, and view falls as controllable.

Classes at the Brainerd Family YMCA from 10 a.m. to noon started Jan. 10 and will meet for a total of eight weeks.

Aging Mastery Program: The Aging Mastery Program will meet virtually over a 10-week period and will cover topics including gratitude; exercise; sleep; healthy eating and hydration; financial fitness; medication management; advance care planning; healthy relationships; fall prevention; and legacy.

This fun, innovative program empowers individuals to take key steps to improve their well-being.

Classes will run from 6-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 24 and will meet virtually using Zoom for a total of 10 weeks.

Past participants with an interest in teaching these classes may email Karen.Johnson@EssentiaHealth.org or Kara.Schaefer@EssentiaHealth.org .