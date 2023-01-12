99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crow Wing Energized launches new classes

Classes include those on lifestyle changes, balance and aging gracefully

3533027+0726_pl-crow-wing-energized-logo.jpg
Contributed / Crow Wing Energized
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 12, 2023 04:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Crow Wing Energized offers several classes starting in January. All classes are free, but registration is required and class sizes are limited.

Read more local area news
highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Jan. 5-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 14, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comments on aquatic invasive species plan
The plan can be viewed at www.crowwing.us/AIS
January 14, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
MASWCD Award Ceremony.jpg
Local
Whitefish lake association's Kristie Roedl recognized for her conservation efforts
Roedl was honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention
January 14, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 14, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 14, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
011423-police-blotter-winter-accident.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 14, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 14, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

  • Lifestyle Change Classes: Crow Wing Energized offers Lifestyle Change Classes through the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

Classes meet once a week for the first 16 weeks and then monthly for the remainder of the year. There are in-person and virtual classes.

The program is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Participants learn how to create a healthier lifestyle and prevent diabetes. Topics include how to be a fat and calorie detective; ways to eat less fat and fewer calories; healthy eating; moving those muscles; being active as a way of life; skills to build healthier habits; and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crow Wing Energized offers two in-person classes in the area: The Center in Brainerd will host classes from 9:30-10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 13, and Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter will host classes from noon to 1 p.m. starting Jan. 23.

Classes are also offered virtually throughout the year.

More information about online classes is available from Kara.Schaefer@EssentiaHealth.org .

  • Matter of Balance: Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

The class will meet in person for eight weeks. Participants will learn how to make changes to reduce the risks of falling at home, exercise to increase strength and balance, set goals for increasing activity, and view falls as controllable.

Classes at the Brainerd Family YMCA from 10 a.m. to noon started Jan. 10 and will meet for a total of eight weeks.

  • Aging Mastery Program: The Aging Mastery Program will meet virtually over a 10-week period and will cover topics including gratitude; exercise; sleep; healthy eating and hydration; financial fitness; medication management; advance care planning; healthy relationships; fall prevention; and legacy.

This fun, innovative program empowers individuals to take key steps to improve their well-being.

Classes will run from 6-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 24 and will meet virtually using Zoom for a total of 10 weeks.

Past participants with an interest in teaching these classes may email Karen.Johnson@EssentiaHealth.org or Kara.Schaefer@EssentiaHealth.org .

Related Topics: CROW WING ENERGIZEDBRAINERD
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis Jan. 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: After 11 years, there’s a new chief in town
Mike Davis takes over Pequot Lakes Police Department; he and his family are well-known in the area
January 14, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
card-games-2-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Scores from the week of Jan. 3, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township
January 14, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Hackensack Legion Auxiliary to host Jan. 15 fundraiser breakfast
Proceeds will support youth scholarships
January 13, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
bobber bocce graphic.png
Local
Bobber Bocce on Ice returns Feb. 11 to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes
Registration for event ends Jan. 20
January 13, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal