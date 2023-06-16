Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crow Wing County volunteers sought for DNR loon survey

Volunteers would monitor loon numbers on select lakes for one day

061623-loon-survey-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks volunteers to help monitor the loon population in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties.

Volunteers are needed for a minimum of one morning during the June 30-July 10 monitoring period to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on preselected lakes.

For more than 20 years, with the assistance of hundreds of volunteer observers, the DNR has gathered information about common loon numbers on more than 600 lakes distributed among six regions, or "index areas,” throughout the state.

“The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a success due to hundreds of volunteers who conduct surveys annually,” the DNR’s Gaea Crozier, northeast region nongame wildlife specialist, said in a news release. “The data collected allows us to track changes in the loon population and identify potential management needs and opportunities on Minnesota lakes.”

Volunteers can choose one or more lakes on which to count the number of adult and juvenile loons. They will then report these observations to the DNR for data analysis.

Aitkin County and Crow Wing County lakes that need volunteers include Ann, Coffee, Dogfish, Farm Island, Four 01-0116, Four 01-0162, Hanging Kettle, Laurel, Lingroth, Little Ripple, Little Pine, Little Turtle, Maple, Monson, Pickerel, Pine, Rushmeyer, Section 25, Sixteen, Sunset, Taylor, Three, Townline, Turtle and two unnamed lakes — 01-0230 and 18-0037.

The time commitment is 1-4 hours per lake. Each lake’s survey must be done between 5 a.m. and noon on a single day of the volunteer’s choosing.

Volunteers must commit to completing one or more assigned lakes and are encouraged to consider participating in the program for multiple years. Surveys can be conducted from shore on smaller lakes or by boat or canoe on larger lakes.

Volunteers use an online system to reserve and manage their lake assignments, view maps and information for their lakes, and print data collection sheets. The online system was funded by a donation from the Minnesota United professional soccer team, whose mascot is a loon.

To sign up as a survey volunteer and select a lake, go to the DNR’s loon monitoring program page ( mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/projects/mlmp_state.html ) and click on “Volunteer Map.” Select an available lake, add it to the volunteer cart and sign up to become a loon surveyor.

People considering volunteering can contact regional loon monitoring coordinator Karen McLennan at 218-203-4352 or karen.mclennan@state.mn.us .

The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is supported by donations to the nongame wildlife check-off on Minnesota’s tax forms.

