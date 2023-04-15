Crow Wing County to hold April Skywarn Weather Spotter training

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will hold a free SKYWARN weather spotter training from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in meeting rooms 1 and 2 in the lower level of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd..

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service in Duluth will host the class.

The class will train and recruit volunteer weather spotters across the region. Learn storm spotting from the meteorologists who issue warnings in the community.

The class will help participants understand the difference between a watch and warning, how thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, why a storm rotates and more.

SKYWARN is part of the National Weather Service’s warning program to establish a network of volunteers trained in the detection and reporting of life-threatening storms.

No registration is required. NWS-SkywarnProgram

This class may be attended by those already trained as spotters. It is recommended that spotters attend a class every three to four years to remain proficient.

For more information, contact Crow Wing County Emergency Management at 218-829-4749.