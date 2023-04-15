99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County to hold April Skywarn Weather Spotter training

April 18 training will educate participants on the inner workings of storms

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will hold a free SKYWARN weather spotter training from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in meeting rooms 1 and 2 in the lower level of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd..

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service in Duluth will host the class.

Read more local area news

The class will train and recruit volunteer weather spotters across the region. Learn storm spotting from the meteorologists who issue warnings in the community.

The class will help participants understand the difference between a watch and warning, how thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, why a storm rotates and more.

SKYWARN is part of the National Weather Service’s warning program to establish a network of volunteers trained in the detection and reporting of life-threatening storms.

No registration is required. NWS-SkywarnProgram

This class may be attended by those already trained as spotters. It is recommended that spotters attend a class every three to four years to remain proficient.

For more information, contact Crow Wing County Emergency Management at 218-829-4749.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
