Crow Wing County sets summer landfill hours

Hours went into effect April 1

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Landfill moved to summer hours of operation as of April 1.

The landfill — located east of Brainerd on State Highway 210 — will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Read more local area news

During these expanded hours the landfill is open to accept household garbage, household hazardous waste, mattresses, furniture and other items for proper disposal.

Customers using the landfill must stop at the landfill office and speak with the attendant to discuss the items to be disposed of, pay any fees and receive directions to the proper drop-off locations.

All loads coming to the landfill must be covered. Uncovered loads will be charged $5 for residential loads and $10 for commercial loads.

The following items can be recycled or properly disposed of in the landfill for free:

  • Household hazardous waste.
  • Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste.
  • Oil, used oil filters and anti-freeze disposal is available at the landfill and several drop-off locations within the county. 
  • Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic and glass.
  • Residential compost, lawn and garden material.
  • Brush and branches must be separated from compost.

For a nominal fee, the following items can be recycled or properly disposed of in the landfill:

  • Demolition materials. 
  • Large appliances.
  • Electronics.
  • Tires with or without rims.
  • Scrap metals.
  • Mattresses.

For the full fee schedule, visit www.crowwing.us/727/Fee-Schedule.
Citizens are encouraged to contact the Solid Waste Office at 218-824-1010 or visit http://www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste” for more information.

