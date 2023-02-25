BRAINERD — Crow Wing County seeks seasonal watercraft inspectors to look over boats entering and leaving lakes in the county and educate the boats' users.

Crow Wing County encourages those who enjoy working outdoors and educating others on the importance of protecting natural resources to apply for a seasonal watercraft inspector position.

Read more local area news





Watercraft inspectors conduct inspections of entering and exiting watercraft at public water accesses and educate watercraft users about aquatic invasive species.

The starting wage is $17 per hour with hours ranging from 18 to 40 hours per week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county is looking to fill positions to work from fishing opener in May until Labor Day weekend in September. Work is primarily Friday through Sunday with the possibility for some weekday shifts.

Those interested in applying to be a seasonal watercraft inspector may view the full job description and apply online at www.crowwing.us/careers or contact the Crow Wing County Human Resources Department at 218-822-7030.

The 2023 AIS Prevention Plan includes funding for watercraft inspections at 43 landings throughout Crow Wing County. Watercraft inspections were identified by lake associations and stakeholders as a top priority for AIS prevention.

More information on the county’s AIS plan is available at www.crowwing.us/ais .