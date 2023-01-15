Crow Wing County seeks public comment on land use ordinance revisions

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department requests public comment on proposed revisions to the county Land Use Ordinance.

The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us/ordinance.

Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and may be submitted to the Land Services Department at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401, attn.: “Ordinance.”

A public hearing for the proposed revisions to the Land Use Ordinance is set for March 16 before the Crow Wing County Planning Commission. The planning commission will make a recommendation on the proposed ordinance revisions to the county board for final review at a regularly scheduled meeting March 28.

These are the articles in the Land Use Ordinance that are being revised:

Article 9 (Subdivision):

Allow winter agreements for septic site suitabilities and wetland delineations for proposed subdivisions of land.

Table 10.3 (Land Use Tables)

Proposal to add “non-commercial storage buildings” — as defined in Article 46.331, as an allowed use in all land use zoning districts. Proposal to require alternative access lots to obtain a conditional use permit (CUP) in non-commercial land use zoning districts.

Article 11 (Shoreland District):

Proposal to require a Shoreland alteration permit for the installation of riprap Proposal to require alternative access lots to obtain a conditional use permit (CUP) and meet minimum Land Use standards as part of the application process. Proposal to amend the pools/hot tubs section to be clearer about what requires a permit and when and where.

Article 18 (Boardwalks and Bridges):

Proposal to reduce the width of a boardwalk to 6 feet (from 8) and require other new standards.

Article 19 (Addressing and Street Name Signs)

Proposal to incorporate the existing “Crow Wing County Coordinate Datum Based Unincorporated Addressing and Sign Ordinance” into the existing Land Use Ordinance. Then, repeal the existing stand-alone addressing and sign ordinance.

Article 41 (Stormwater management)

Proposal to revise the impervious coverage maximum standards related to conservation developments

Article 43 (Tower facilities)

Proposal to clarify and add specific items/projects that constitute “maintenance” and therefore do not require a permit application.

Article 46 (Definitions)

Proposal to add the following definitions:

Boardwalk Dock Rip rap Non-commercial storage buildings



Citizens are encouraged to contact the Land Services Office at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us to discuss land use activities. Crow Wing County information and resources can be found at www.crowwing.us.