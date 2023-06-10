99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crow Wing County seeks public comment for commercial storage shed project

An EAW has been prepared for the development of 16.56 acres at former drive-in site

Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County announces that an environmental assessment worksheet has been prepared for the development of 16.56 acres of land in Crow Wing County for a 71-unit cold storage facility.

The proposed project is located at the former drive-in movie theater location north of Brainerd on Hartley Lake Road. The proposed project would include a clubhouse, wash bay, stormwater catchment basins, and associated amenities located in the First Assessment District.

An EAW is a document that is designed to set out the basic facts necessary to determine whether an environmental impact statement is required for a proposed action. The purpose of the EAW process is to disclose information about potential environmental impacts of a project.

The worksheet contains 20 questions focusing on the project’s environmental setting, the potential for environmental harm, and plans to reduce the harm.

Public comments on the EAW should be submitted in writing to: land.services@crowwing.us; or mailed to: Crow Wing County Land Services Department Attn: EAW, 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

The public can review a copy of the EAW at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building or at the county website at https://www.crowwing.gov/211/Environmental . Comments must be submitted to Crow Wing County by 5 p.m. July 5.

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners will decide on the need for an environmental impact statement at its regularly scheduled meeting July 11.

