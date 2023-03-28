99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Crow Wing County seasonal load restrictions in effect

Restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

CROW WING COUNTY — The Commissioner of Transportation has announced start dates for seasonal load restrictions in Crow Wing County.

Spring weight restrictions for the North-Central Frost Zone (north of Highway 210 and Highway 18) started at 12:01 a.m.on Wednesday, March 29. Restrictions for the Central Frost Zone (south of Highway 210 and Highway 18) previously went into effect on Wednesday March 22.

Minnesota Statute 169.87 establishes weight restrictions. The weight on any single axle shall not exceed five tons on any unpaved street or highway; or 10 tons on a paved street or highway unless posted otherwise between the dates set by the Commissioner of Transportation.

An interactive map of Crow Wing County Spring Load Restrictions may be viewed at:

http://cwccm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=20e6866d251945e69e4e7b057adf4e37

Cooperation and compliance with the legal posted limits are needed to minimize unnecessary damage to roads. However, Emergency Order 23-04 provides an exception for vehicles pumping or hauling sewage from septic systems.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
