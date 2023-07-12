Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County seal coat project underway

Lake Shore, Crosslake, Pequot Lakes roads are included

Crow-Wing-Header.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation for the bituminous seal coating of all or portions of County State Aid Highways 70, 22, 36, 8, 10, 26, as well as County Roads 136 and 148.

Read more local area news

Under this contract, various First Assessment District roads, as well as roads in the cities of Lake Shore, Crosslake, Crosby, Pequot Lakes, and townships of Jenkins and Fairfield will also be seal coated.

ASTECH began in the south part of the county and will work their way north.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Weather permitting, all seal coat operations are expected to be completed the week of Monday, July 17.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers during construction. Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the county’s website at https://www.crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for more information.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
A butterfly perches on a flower after being released at the 12th annual Monarch Butterfly Release at Pelican Wood Cemetery in Breezy Point. Photo by Theresa Bourke
Community
Breezy Point butterfly release set July 15
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
july-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: July 12-19, 2023, events listed
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: 6,400-plus Nebraska-Lincoln Huskers named to spring Deans' List
19h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
A butterfly perches on a flower after being released at the 12th annual Monarch Butterfly Release at Pelican Wood Cemetery in Breezy Point. Photo by Theresa Bourke
Community
Breezy Point butterfly release set July 15
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
july-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: July 12-19, 2023, events listed
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A man is under arrest by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Minnesota
Criminal charges possible Wednesday in Fort Ripley hit-and-run death
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports