Crow Wing County road improvement projects listed

CROW WING COUNTY — The Crow Wing County Highway Department has scheduled for approximately $18 million worth of roadway improvements for 2023.

A brief summary, by category, is listed below and includes county state aid highways, county roads and improvements to Unorganized Territory town roads in the First and Second assessment districts.

Reconstruction - road closures

CR 115 (Ojibwa and Nashway roads) between Baxter and Nisswa. Construction will be concentrated between TH 371 south and CR 127 in 2023. Due to utility relocation work from CR 127 to TH 371 north, all of CR 115 will be closed to through traffic with a detour route being established.

CSAH 3/CSAH 11 south of Crosslake. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection. The intersection will be closed during construction, with a detour route and temporary bypass road to be established.

CSAH 48/Cypress Drive in Baxter: Cypress Drive will be extended to CSAH 48 and a roundabout will be constructed at the new intersection. CSAH 48 will be closed to through traffic with a detour route to be established. The city of Baxter is the lead agency for this project.

CSAH 31/TH 210 in Crosby. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection. TH 210 will be closed during construction, with a detour route to be established.

CSAH 77/Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection that serves as the entrance to Grand View Lodge. CSAH 77 will be closed during construction, with a detour route to be established. The remainder of CSAH 77 from the Cass County line to the east will also be resurfaced. The city of Nisswa is the lead agency for this project.

CSAH 49 reclamation north of Brainerd and Baxter. The existing pavement will be removed prior to resurfacing. Additional turn lanes will be added at select intersections. The work will be performed in two phases: one west of Beaver Dam Road and one east. The individual phases will be closed to through traffic during construction, with a detour to be established.

CSAH 3 (Mill Avenue) in Brainerd. The resurfacing project will require the closure of Mill Avenue to through traffic, with a detour route to be established. Note, CSAH 49 and CSAH 3 will not be closed at the same time.

CSAH 22 on the southeast side of South Long Lake. A box culvert installation at Canyon Creek will require the closure of CSAH 22, with a detour route to be established.

Resurfacing/rehabilitation - to be done under traffic

CSAH 1 from the Cass County line to CSAH 66.

CSAH 4 from Lakeshore Drive to CSAH 11.

CSAH 5 (Beaver Dam Road) from CSAH 20 to CSAH 49.

CSAH 29 from the Cass County line to TH 371.

CR 145 from Veterans Street to CSAH 16.

First Assessement District roads: Dewes Road, Ebinger Road, Memorial Gardens Road, Gilbert Shores Drive, Shady Lane, Woodlawn Street.

Other projects

Dean Lake Road in the Second Assessment District: culvert/bridge replacement.

A right turn lane on CSAH 3 serving Bass Lake Road north of Merrifield will be installed, along with a minor realignment of Bass Lake Road.

CSAH 49-CSAH 77-TH 371 traffic signal. A project to install protected left turning movements and flashing yellow arrows will be performed at this intersection.

Annual pavement markings: county-wide striping of roadways.

Annual seal coat program: Surface treatments to selected county and First Assessment District roadways.

The starting date for the majority of the projects is dictated by spring weather conditions and contractor schedules.

For more information, call the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.