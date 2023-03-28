99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County road improvement projects listed

County Road 115, County State Aid Highway 77 and other roads to receive attention this summer

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROW WING COUNTY — The Crow Wing County Highway Department has scheduled for approximately $18 million worth of roadway improvements for 2023.

A brief summary, by category, is listed below and includes county state aid highways, county roads and improvements to Unorganized Territory town roads in the First and Second assessment districts.

Reconstruction - road closures

  • CR 115 (Ojibwa and Nashway roads) between Baxter and Nisswa. Construction will be concentrated between TH 371 south and CR 127 in 2023. Due to utility relocation work from CR 127 to TH 371 north, all of CR 115 will be closed to through traffic with a detour route being established.
  • CSAH 3/CSAH 11 south of Crosslake. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection. The  intersection will be closed during construction, with a detour route and temporary bypass road to be established.
  • CSAH 48/Cypress Drive in Baxter: Cypress Drive will be extended to CSAH 48 and a roundabout will be constructed at the new intersection. CSAH 48 will be closed to through  traffic with a detour route to be established. The city of Baxter is the lead agency for this project.
  • CSAH 31/TH 210 in Crosby. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection. TH  210 will be closed during construction, with a detour route to be established.
  • CSAH 77/Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection that serves as the entrance to Grand View Lodge. CSAH 77 will be closed during  construction, with a detour route to be established. The remainder of CSAH 77 from the Cass County line to the east will also be resurfaced. The city of Nisswa is the lead agency for this project.
  • CSAH 49 reclamation north of Brainerd and Baxter. The existing pavement will be removed prior to resurfacing. Additional turn lanes will be added at select intersections. The work will be performed in two phases: one west of Beaver Dam Road and one east. The individual phases  will be closed to through traffic during construction, with a detour to be established.
  • CSAH 3 (Mill Avenue) in Brainerd. The resurfacing project will require the closure of  Mill Avenue to through traffic, with a detour route to be established. Note, CSAH 49 and CSAH 3 will not be closed at the same time.
  • CSAH 22 on the southeast side of South Long Lake. A box culvert installation at Canyon Creek will require the closure of CSAH 22, with a detour route to be established.
Read more local area news

Resurfacing/rehabilitation - to be done under traffic

  • CSAH 1 from the Cass County line to CSAH 66.
  • CSAH 4 from Lakeshore Drive to CSAH 11.
  • CSAH 5 (Beaver Dam Road) from CSAH 20 to CSAH 49.
  • CSAH 29 from the Cass County line to TH 371.
  • CR 145 from Veterans Street to CSAH 16.
  • First Assessement District roads: Dewes Road, Ebinger Road, Memorial Gardens Road, Gilbert Shores Drive, Shady Lane, Woodlawn Street.

Other projects

  • Dean Lake Road in the Second Assessment District: culvert/bridge replacement.
  • A right turn lane on CSAH 3 serving Bass Lake Road north of Merrifield will be installed, along with a minor realignment of Bass Lake Road.
  • CSAH 49-CSAH 77-TH 371 traffic signal. A project to install protected left turning movements and flashing yellow arrows will be performed at this intersection.
  • Annual pavement markings: county-wide striping of roadways.
  • Annual seal coat program: Surface treatments to selected county and First Assessment District roadways.

The starting date for the majority of the projects is dictated by spring weather conditions and contractor schedules.

For more information, call the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pine River Overlook Park March 2023 map.png
Local
New Crosslake park caters to kayaks, canoes, tubes
March 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
food shelf.jpeg
Local
Pine River Lions donate $400 to Pine River Area Food Shelf
March 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
April Parkinson’s disease support group meeting canceled
March 27, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032723-ask-a-trooper-insurance-card.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What needs to be on my proof of insurance card?
March 27, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: Things to celebrate at school year’s end
March 27, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kurt Stumpf
032523-police-blotter-horse-road.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr