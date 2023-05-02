99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County residents receive $10 coupon with landfill disposal guides

Guides share information on what can be brought to the landfill and how

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — The 2023 Crow Wing County disposal guide has been mailed to all Crow Wing County property owners.

The guide covers landfill hours of operation, what items are accepted at the landfill, fee schedule, recycling and household hazardous waste programs, and includes a $10 coupon that can be applied toward any service at the landfill.

Haulers are limited to one coupon per load. No change will be given. Customers are responsible for paying required special waste tax on applicable items. Coupons are not redeemable for cash and cannot be applied to payments on charge accounts.

    Read more local area news

    The Crow Wing County Recycling Center located at the landfill site will open this summer. This new building will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

    Crow Wing County sponsors three recycling drop sites that are available for use to all county residents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Crow Wing County Landfill at 15728 State Highway 210, Brainerd.
    • Ideal Township Transfer Station at 33503 West Island Lake Drive, Pequot Lakes.
    • City of Nisswa at 25636 Main St., Nisswa.

    Crow Wing County continues to exceed the state minimum recycling rate of 35%. Overall, almost 900 tons of material were recycled through the county recycling program last year with approximately 29,000 tons recycled through residential and commercial recyclers.

    Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

    “We are exceeding state standards, increasing recycling and reducing the amount of material being placed in our landfill," Jessica Shea, Crow Wing County operations manager, said in a news release. "Proactive efforts by the county, local businesses and local waste haulers were effective by capturing recyclable materials and keeping them out of the landfill.”

    For more information, contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste."

    Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

    Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
    What To Read Next
    0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
    Local
    Pequot Lakes Historical Society gears up for summer with resort exhibit
    May 02, 2023 06:57 AM
     · 
    By  Karen Bye
    EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
    Local
    Parkinson's support group to meet May 4
    May 02, 2023 04:57 AM
     · 
    By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
    Local
    Breezy Point Women's Club to mark 50th anniversary May 3
    May 01, 2023 03:57 PM
     · 
    By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    Get Local

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Must Reads
    faith-in-action-cass-co-logo.jpg
    Local
    Senior service providers to meet May 4 in Hackensack
    May 02, 2023 07:57 AM
     · 
    By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    IMG_5599.JPG
    Local
    Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'
    April 30, 2023 12:57 PM
     · 
    By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    IMG_4591.JPG
    Local
    Students 'Light Up the Night' at Pequot Lakes Prom
    April 30, 2023 11:57 AM
     · 
    By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
    Nisswa Hotel rendering 1 April 2023.png
    Local
    Nisswa Motel owner proposes expansion to a downtown hotel
    April 28, 2023 07:57 AM
     · 
    By  Nancy Vogt