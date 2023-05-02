Crow Wing County residents receive $10 coupon with landfill disposal guides

BRAINERD — The 2023 Crow Wing County disposal guide has been mailed to all Crow Wing County property owners.

The guide covers landfill hours of operation, what items are accepted at the landfill, fee schedule, recycling and household hazardous waste programs, and includes a $10 coupon that can be applied toward any service at the landfill.

Haulers are limited to one coupon per load. No change will be given. Customers are responsible for paying required special waste tax on applicable items. Coupons are not redeemable for cash and cannot be applied to payments on charge accounts.



The Crow Wing County Recycling Center located at the landfill site will open this summer. This new building will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

Crow Wing County sponsors three recycling drop sites that are available for use to all county residents.



Crow Wing County Landfill at 15728 State Highway 210, Brainerd.

Ideal Township Transfer Station at 33503 West Island Lake Drive, Pequot Lakes.

City of Nisswa at 25636 Main St., Nisswa.

Crow Wing County continues to exceed the state minimum recycling rate of 35%. Overall, almost 900 tons of material were recycled through the county recycling program last year with approximately 29,000 tons recycled through residential and commercial recyclers.

“We are exceeding state standards, increasing recycling and reducing the amount of material being placed in our landfill," Jessica Shea, Crow Wing County operations manager, said in a news release. "Proactive efforts by the county, local businesses and local waste haulers were effective by capturing recyclable materials and keeping them out of the landfill.”

For more information, contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste."