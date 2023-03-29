99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County requests public comment on golf cart ordinance

Comments will be accepted until April 20

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Contributed / Crow Wing County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department requests public comment on proposed revisions to the county golf cart ordinance.

View ordinance revisions and supporting information on the county website at www.crowwing.us/ordinance .

Read more local area news

Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 20 and may be submitted to the Land Services Department at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401, attn.: “Ordinance.”

A public hearing for the proposed ordinance revisions is set for May 9 before the Crow Wing County Board. The county board is expected to approve or deny the ordinance amendment at this meeting as well.

There is one proposed change to the ordinance:

  • Section 1: General Provisions
    • All golf cart ordinance related decisions in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District will be the responsibility of the County Board.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
