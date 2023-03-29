Crow Wing County requests public comment on golf cart ordinance

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department requests public comment on proposed revisions to the county golf cart ordinance.

View ordinance revisions and supporting information on the county website at www.crowwing.us/ordinance .

Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 20 and may be submitted to the Land Services Department at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401, attn.: “Ordinance.”

A public hearing for the proposed ordinance revisions is set for May 9 before the Crow Wing County Board. The county board is expected to approve or deny the ordinance amendment at this meeting as well.

There is one proposed change to the ordinance:



