Crow Wing County recycling center grand opening set

Event will be July 11

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will host a grand opening of the new recycling center Tuesday, July 11, at the county landfill.

The recycling center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

The following items can be recycled for free at this location:

  • Household hazardous waste.
  • Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste.
  • Oil, used oil filters and anti-freeze.
  • Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic and glass.
For a nominal fee the following items can be recycled:

  • Electronics.
  • Mattresses.

For more information, contact the county’s Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”

