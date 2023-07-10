Crow Wing County recycling center grand opening set
Event will be July 11
BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will host a grand opening of the new recycling center Tuesday, July 11, at the county landfill.
The recycling center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.
The following items can be recycled for free at this location:
- Household hazardous waste.
- Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste.
- Oil, used oil filters and anti-freeze.
- Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic and glass.
For a nominal fee the following items can be recycled:
- Electronics.
- Mattresses.
For more information, contact the county’s Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”
