Crow Wing County recycling center grand opening set

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will host a grand opening of the new recycling center Tuesday, July 11, at the county landfill.

The recycling center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

The following items can be recycled for free at this location:

Household hazardous waste.

Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste.

Keep batteries separated from other waste. Oil, used oil filters and anti-freeze.

Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic and glass.

For a nominal fee the following items can be recycled:

Electronics.

Mattresses.

For more information, contact the county’s Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”