Crow Wing County Radiothon to End Child Abuse is Dec. 1-2

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Child Protection Team will hold its 29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2.

The radiothon is broadcast over 106.7 FM, Cool 103.5 FM and 107.5 FM The Power Loon as a joint effort between Hubbard Broadcasting, Crow Wing County Child Protection Team and Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota to raise funds to prevent child abuse.

The radiothon will accept call-in pledges from noon Thursday, Dec. 1, to noon Friday, Dec. 2. If requested, the name, pledge, donation or challenge will be aired on the four participating stations during that time.

Early pledges may be mailed by check to Crow Wing County Child Protection Team, P.O. Box 686, Brainerd, MN 56401.

A radiothon auction is part of the event. Find more information at brainerd.com/radiothon.

All pledge money raised will be distributed 60% to the Child Protection Team and 40% to Child Abuse Minnesota to fund programs supporting families and children.

The current pandemic has created additional challenges and stresses for at-risk families, increasing the need for preventative efforts in the area.