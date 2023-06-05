99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crow Wing County plat map books available

Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Thousands of Crow Wing County property owners are listed in the new plat book published by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District with Mapping Solutions.

The 2023 book is available for purchase for $38 at the SWCD office located at 322 Laurel St., Suite 22, in Brainerd or online. Premium wall maps are also available for $65 (received by mail).

For more information, call 218-828-6197 or visit www.cwswcd.org/shop .

This information is valuable to anyone who needs to know who owns land in Crow Wing County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others may be interested in having a copy.

Andrew Seagren, local forester with the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, encourages hunters and trappers to use the plat book.

“Having a plat book makes all the difference. I look through it multiple times a year to keep up to date,” he said in a news release.

This book includes aerial view maps opposite the landownership map pages. The 172-page spiral-bound book features township and range maps of Crow Wing County. These maps include the property boundaries for all rural parcels within the township, the name of the owner and the number of acres owned.

Also, there is a handy landowner index for easy cross referencing.

Crow Wing County also offers a free online interactive map that allows users to zoom in and out of different areas they may be interested in. Users can find this by searching the internet for “Crow Wing County Interactive Map.”

There are now two digital versions of the Crow Wing County landowner maps.

  1. SmartMap for smartphones or tablets. A SmartMap allows users to view their location on the map and track real-time movement with the device GPS. Users can measure distances and areas as well as add points of interest, photos, position and label names to the map and much more. 
  2. eBook for your tablet, laptop or PC. This is a digital version of the plat book.

These options are available at mappingsolutionsGIS.com.

