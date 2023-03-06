Crow Wing County is recruiting foster parents

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Community Services staff are recruiting to license foster care parents.

Foster parents are trained, dedicated people who have decided to open their homes to a child in need for as long as the courts deem necessary.

The goal is always to reunite the child with original family, if possible. In the meantime, the foster family is home for a child in need.

Requirements and process

Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, pass background clearances and be in good physical health.

The most successful foster parents are open-minded, dependable, patient and willing to try different parenting styles for children with different needs.

Having a flexible schedule, being tolerant and demonstrating the ability to work as a member of the foster parent team are all important qualities for success.

The process to become a foster parent includes visits to your home, completion of licensing paperwork, home safety checklists, orientation and training.

Who are the children?

Children age birth to 21 may need foster care for just a few days, or may be in placement for longer than a year.

Foster families willing and able to accommodate sibling groups are in high demand, as are those who are able to take older children and teens.

Interested parties may contact Crow Wing County foster care licenser Nikki Alich at 218-824-1154 or Nikki.Alich@crowwing.us to begin the process.