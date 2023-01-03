Crow Wing County in winter weather warning
Residents can expect snowfall and freezing drizzle
CROW WING COUNTY – The National Weather Service has upgraded Crow Wing, southern Aitkin, Carlton/South St. Louis, and Price Counties to a winter storm warning for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3.
A heavy band of snow is ongoing and pushing north, leading to quickly reduced visibility and snow covered roads. This will likely impact the evening commute for the Brainerd lakes area.
Freezing drizzle and light snowfall is expected to continue overnight, with light to moderate snowfall possible through the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. Snow should come to an end Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
