News | Local
Crow Wing County in winter weather warning

Residents can expect snowfall and freezing drizzle

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 03, 2023 04:51 PM
CROW WING COUNTY – The National Weather Service has upgraded Crow Wing, southern Aitkin, Carlton/South St. Louis, and Price Counties to a winter storm warning for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

A heavy band of snow is ongoing and pushing north, leading to quickly reduced visibility and snow covered roads. This will likely impact the evening commute for the Brainerd lakes area.

Freezing drizzle and light snowfall is expected to continue overnight, with light to moderate snowfall possible through the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. Snow should come to an end Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

