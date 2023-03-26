99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County funds available from Homeland Security

Crow Wing County has distributed these funds previously to a variety of organizations

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County was chosen to receive $11,914 through the state set-aside process under Phases 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs.

Under terms of the grant from the National board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

  • Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
  • Be eligible to receive federal funds.
  • Have an accounting system.
  • Practice nondiscrimination.
  • Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
  • Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization. 

Crow Wing County has distributed these funds previously to organizations such as Bridges of Hope, Central Lakes College Food Pantry, Emily Emergency Food Shelf, Lakes Area Food Shelf, Lakes Area United Way, Lutheran Social Services, Relationship Safety Alliance, The Outreach Program of the Brainerd Lakes Area and The Salvation Army.
These agencies have been responsible for providing meals, lodging, utility and mortgage/rental assistance in Crow Wing County.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds must submit an application. Applications may be found at unitedwaynow.org/grants .

Applications and all required documents must be completed and returned no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Applications that are late and/or incomplete will not be considered.

For more information, contact the EFSP Local Board Chair Jon Aga at 218-829-2619 or jon@unitedwaynow.org.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
